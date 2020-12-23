Senior Airman Brody Lee,753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, cleans a wing of a CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020. Long brushes are used to clean hard-to-reach areas on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 00:41
|Photo ID:
|6493158
|VIRIN:
|201223-F-AX535-0061
|Resolution:
|7115x4571
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CV-22 gets cleaned for inspection [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
