CV-22 gets cleaned for inspection

Senior Airman Brody Lee,753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, cleans a wing of a CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020. Long brushes are used to clean hard-to-reach areas on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

