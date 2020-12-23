Senior Airman Brody Lee, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, cleans a wing of a CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020. Ospreys under-go an inspection every 180 days, which includes using high pressure hoses and brushes to remove dirt and debris from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 00:41
|Photo ID:
|6493156
|VIRIN:
|201223-F-AX535-0092
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CV-22 gets cleaned for inspection [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
