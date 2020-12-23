Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CV-22 gets cleaned for inspection [Image 3 of 5]

    CV-22 gets cleaned for inspection

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Brody Lee, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, cleans a wing of a CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020. Ospreys under-go an inspection every 180 days, which includes using high pressure hoses and brushes to remove dirt and debris from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 00:41
    Photo ID: 6493156
    VIRIN: 201223-F-AX535-0092
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    353rd Special Operations Group
    U.S.F.J.
    5th Air Force

