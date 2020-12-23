CV-22 gets cleaned for inspection

Airman 1st Class Russell Zutell, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, cleans the nose of a CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020. High pressure hoses and brushes are used to remove dirt and debris from the aircraft, ensuring it remains mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

