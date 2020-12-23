CV-22 gets cleaned for inspection

Tech. Sgt. Scott Zednick, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, cleans the top of a CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020. The 753rd SOAMXS Airmen are responsible for cleaning and maintaining the Ospreys during the 180 day inspection, ensuring they remain mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 00:41
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
