CV-22 gets cleaned for inspection

Senior Airman Brody Lee, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, cleans a side of a CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020. High pressure hoses are used to remove dirt and debris from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

