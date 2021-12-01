Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan’s A&amp;FRC relocates by USO

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A new plaque to be hung in the building was presented during the Airman and Family Readiness Center's relocation ribbon cutting ceremony at Osan Air Base, Jan. 12, 2021. Officials have named the building the McPherson Community Center, in honor of the late Maggie McPherson, who was Osan’s community center director for 23 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    This work, Osan’s A&FRC relocates by USO [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

