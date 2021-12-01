A new plaque to be hung in the building was presented during the Airman and Family Readiness Center's relocation ribbon cutting ceremony at Osan Air Base, Jan. 12, 2021. Officials have named the building the McPherson Community Center, in honor of the late Maggie McPherson, who was Osan’s community center director for 23 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

