    Osan’s A&FRC relocates by USO [Image 4 of 7]

    Osan’s A&amp;FRC relocates by USO

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Osan Air Base senior leadership and Airman and Family Readiness Center members cut a ribbon during the A&FRC ribbon-cutting ceremony at the McPherson Center on Osan Air Base, Jan. 12, 2021. The A&FRC's core services include Air Force Aid Society, transition assistance program, employee assistance, relocation assistance, personal financial readiness services, volunteer resources, personal and work life, exceptional family member-family support program, personal and family readiness, referral follow-up, casualty assistance representative and crisis and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    This work, Osan’s A&FRC relocates by USO [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

