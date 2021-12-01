Osan Air Base senior leadership and Airman and Family Readiness Center members cut a ribbon during the A&FRC ribbon-cutting ceremony at the McPherson Center on Osan Air Base, Jan. 12, 2021. The A&FRC's core services include Air Force Aid Society, transition assistance program, employee assistance, relocation assistance, personal financial readiness services, volunteer resources, personal and work life, exceptional family member-family support program, personal and family readiness, referral follow-up, casualty assistance representative and crisis and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

