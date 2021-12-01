Julie Taufa’asaum, Airman and Family Readiness Center flight chief, displays a new plague during the A&FRC ribbon cutting ceremony at the McPherson Center on Osan Air Base, Jan. 12, 2021. The Center commemorates Maggie McPherson’s 23 years of service dedicated to Team Osan. She devoted nearly half her life to providing entertainment for American military service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 01:20 Photo ID: 6491676 VIRIN: 210112-F-HT863-1050 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.5 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan’s A&FRC relocates by USO [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.