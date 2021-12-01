U.S. Air Force Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, speaks during the Airman and Family Readiness Center ribbon cutting ceremony at the McPherson Center on Osan Air Base, Jan. 12, 2021. The A&FRC provides services and resources such as career management, volunteer resources, personal financial readiness, military child education and family life counselor services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

