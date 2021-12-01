Doug Boltuc, country director for USO Korea, shown on the TV, provides remarks on the importance of the Airman and Family Readiness Center during the A&FRC ribbon cutting ceremony at the McPherson Center on Osan Air Base, Jan. 12, 2021. The A&FRC's core services include Air Force Aid Society, transition assistance program, employee assistance, and relocation assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 01:20
|Photo ID:
|6491675
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-HT863-1036
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.97 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan’s A&FRC relocates by USO [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
