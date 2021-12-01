Doug Boltuc, country director for USO Korea, shown on the TV, provides remarks on the importance of the Airman and Family Readiness Center during the A&FRC ribbon cutting ceremony at the McPherson Center on Osan Air Base, Jan. 12, 2021. The A&FRC's core services include Air Force Aid Society, transition assistance program, employee assistance, and relocation assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 01:20 Photo ID: 6491675 VIRIN: 210112-F-HT863-1036 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.97 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan’s A&FRC relocates by USO [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.