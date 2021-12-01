Julie Taufa'asaum, Airman and Family Readiness Center flight chief, speaks during the A&FRC ribbon cutting ceremony at the

McPherson Center on Osan Air Base, Jan. 12, 2021. The A&FRC provides services and resources such as career management, volunteer resources, personal financial readiness, military child education and family life counselor services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

