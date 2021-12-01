Julie Taufa'asaum, Airman and Family Readiness Center flight chief, speaks during the A&FRC ribbon cutting ceremony at the
McPherson Center on Osan Air Base, Jan. 12, 2021. The A&FRC provides services and resources such as career management, volunteer resources, personal financial readiness, military child education and family life counselor services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 01:20
|Photo ID:
|6491671
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-HT863-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.38 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan’s A&FRC relocates by USO [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
