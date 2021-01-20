Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office [Image 7 of 11]

    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Outgoing Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller greets staff as he departs the Pentagon during the administration transition, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 14:43
    Photo ID: 6488303
    VIRIN: 210120-D-BN624-0186
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.54 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Prepares to Transition Out of Office
    Deputy Defense Secretary Becomes Acting Defense Secretary
    Deputy Defense Secretary Becomes Acting Defense Secretary
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office
    Acting Defense Secretary Norquist Assumes Duties

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    transition
    Chris Miller
    clap out
    SECDEFMiller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT