Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist heads to the Office of the Secretary of Defense to assume the duties of acting defense secretary, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6488299
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-BN624-0147
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.58 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Defense Secretary Becomes Acting Defense Secretary [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
