Outgoing Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller departs the Pentagon as he transitions out of the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6488304
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-BN624-0223
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.01 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT