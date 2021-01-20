Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office

Outgoing Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller departs the Pentagon as he transitions out of the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

