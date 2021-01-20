Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller leaves a note for Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist, who is to become the acting defense secretary during the administration transition, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

