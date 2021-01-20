Outgoing Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller poses for a photo as he departs the Pentagon during the administration transition, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6488305
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-BN624-0233
|Resolution:
|5537x3684
|Size:
|12.56 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Acting Defense Secretary Miller Transitions Out of Office [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
