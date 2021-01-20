Acting Defense Secretary Miller Prepares to Transition Out of Office

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller sits at the desk in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, as he prepares to transition out of office, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

