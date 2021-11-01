Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain [Image 5 of 5]

    10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Wilson 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Brigadier General Greg Brady, Commander of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, leads the way to the podium for the official change of stole with Chaplain Timothy Mallard, United States Army Europe and Africa command chaplain, and Chaplain Christian Magnell, the 10th AAMDC command chaplain. Assuming the Stole signifies Gen. Brady’s trust in Lt. Col. Magnell, and charging him with the responsibility of caring for the unit and its soldiers.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 12:06
    This work, 10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Vincent Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

