10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command commanding general Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady places the stole around 10th AAMDC command chaplain Lt. Col. Christian Magnell Jan. 12, 2021. This signifies Gen. Brady’s trust in him and charging him with the responsibility of caring for the unit and its soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 12:07
|Photo ID:
|6486113
|VIRIN:
|210111-A-BK498-051
|Resolution:
|4875x3249
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Vincent Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain
LEAVE A COMMENT