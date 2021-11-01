10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain

10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command commanding general Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady places the stole around 10th AAMDC command chaplain Lt. Col. Christian Magnell Jan. 12, 2021. This signifies Gen. Brady’s trust in him and charging him with the responsibility of caring for the unit and its soldiers.

