10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain

10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command chaplain, Lt. Col. Christian Magnell, delivers the benediction during his Assumption of Stole ceremony on Jan. 12, 2021. Chaplain Magnell is the 10th AAMDC’s first command chaplain in nearly a decade.

