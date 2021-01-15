10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – In a recent historic ceremony, the Air Defenders of Europe - the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command - officially received a new command chaplain to lead the unit's religious efforts. Lieutenant Colonel Christian Magnell, along with 10th AAMDC leadership, took part in an Assumption of Stole ceremony on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, January, 12, 2021, officially recognizing Chaplain Magnell as the first command chaplain in the unit in nearly a decade.



“I'm looking forward to getting to know the soldiers, the staff and getting to build those personal relationships and becoming not just their chaplain, but someone who they can trust,” said Lt. Col. Magnell. ”The people element is what I'm looking forward to the most.”



Chaplain Magnell explained that the importance of the Stole ceremony is symbolic of his commitment to serve. Stoles are narrow strips of cloth worn by chirstian ministers over both shoulders, they represent both the minister's responsibility of spiritual leadership as well as a physical representation of their submission to God’s will. During the ceremony, United States Army Europe and Africa command chaplain, Col. Timothy Mallard, passed the red stole to 10th AAMDC commanding general, Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady who placed the cloth around Lt. Col. Magnell’s neck. This signifies the assumption of the charge of pastor and provider of both technical leadership of chaplains and spiritual leadership for the 10th AAMDC and its subordinate units by Chaplain Magnell.



“The assumption of stole ceremony symbolizes not only the authority that the Army has placed me in but also the divine call as a chaplain that is going to care for the spiritual and religious needs of the unit,” said Chaplain Magnell. “In my tradition that stole symbolizes ordination, and that red stole symbolizes me taking the mantle as the senior religious advisor at the 10th AAMDC.”



Lt. Col. Magnell’s responsibilities as the command chaplain are extensive. Along with the spiritual and religious leadership and accommodation of 10th AAMDC soldiers, families, and DA civilians; he is tasked with establishing the Command Master Religious Program, the supervision of subordinate ministry teams, visiting forward deployed batteries and building partnerships with ally nations in the 10th AAMDC's area of operation.



“This theater and the nature of military service of chaplaincy has changed drastically, and today we recognize that the profession of military chaplaincy is growing across armies around the world” said Col. Mallard. "As Chaplain Magnell assumes the responsibility of spiritual leadership for the 10th AAMDC, a large sum of his efforts will be focused on improving interoperability through working with partner nations and ally chaplaincies in both Europe and Africa to help develop their chaplaincies, while improving our own."



Lt. Col. Magnell added that he was excited to be working with partner and ally nations to improve and share different avenues of ministry as well as opportunities to help better accommodate soldiers under his chaplaincy. He is grateful for the opportunity to serve at the command levels and that the U.S. Army has invested time and effort into increasing religious support teams.

