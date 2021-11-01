Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain [Image 3 of 5]

    10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Wilson 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command commanding general Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, receives the stole from United States Army Europe and Africa command chaplain Col. Timothy Mallard, Jan. 12, 2021. This symbolizes the responsibility from USAREUR-AF to ensure that the 10th AAMDC is never without religious support.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6486115
    VIRIN: 210111-A-BK498-044
    Resolution: 3558x2372
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Vincent Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #StrongEurope #10AAMDC #ArmyChaplain #AtlanticResolve

