United States Army Europe and Africa command chaplain, Col. Timothy Mallard delivers his remarks during the Assumption of Stole ceremony Jan. 12, 2021. Stoles represent both a chaplain's responsibility of spiritual leadership as well as a physical representation of their submission to God’s will.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 12:07
|Photo ID:
|6486120
|VIRIN:
|210111-A-BK498-061
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Vincent Wilson, identified by DVIDS
10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain
