United States Army Europe and Africa command chaplain, Col. Timothy Mallard delivers his remarks during the Assumption of Stole ceremony Jan. 12, 2021. Stoles represent both a chaplain's responsibility of spiritual leadership as well as a physical representation of their submission to God’s will.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 12:07 Photo ID: 6486120 VIRIN: 210111-A-BK498-061 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.39 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th AAMDC welcomes new command chaplain [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Vincent Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.