210113-N-XU073-1117 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Nohemy Medellin, from Houston, paints a fire hose mount on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 19:36
|Photo ID:
|6485276
|VIRIN:
|210113-N-XU073-1117
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO 2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
