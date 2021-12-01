210112-N-XU073-1140 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Terica Motley, from Louisville, Kentucky, prepares food in the forward galley of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 19:36
|Photo ID:
|6485275
|VIRIN:
|210112-N-XU073-1140
|Resolution:
|4288x3063
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO 2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
