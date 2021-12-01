USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maintenance

210112-N-XU073-1094 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Leonard Hunter, from Inwood, West Virginia, prepares food in the forward galley of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

