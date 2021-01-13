USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maintenance

210113-N-XU073-1133 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Nohemy Medellin, from Houston, paints a fire hose mount on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

