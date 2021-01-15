Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

A Minnesota National Guard Soldier assigned to B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron aims his M9 pistol down range during weapons qualification training at Camp Ripley on January 15, 2021. These Soldiers are training in preparation for their mission to support local law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021
Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US