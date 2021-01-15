Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

A Minnesota National Guard Soldier assigned to B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron fires his M9 pistol down range during weapons qualification training at Camp Ripley on January 15, 2021. These Soldiers will be Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation who have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 Photo by SGT Sydney Mariette Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US