Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

A member of B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron reaches for another magazine to reload his M9 pistol during weapons qualification training at the Camp Ripley weapons range on January 15, 2021. He and his fellow Cavalry Scouts will be joining Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation who have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

