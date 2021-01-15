Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 10]

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron conduct weapons qualification training at the Camp Ripley M9 pistol range on January 15, 2021. These Soldiers will be joining Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation who have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 18:54
    Photo ID: 6484004
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-KO357-514
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.51 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    B Troop
    Camp Ripley
    Capitol
    Minnesota National Guard
    Weapons Range
    CAPDC21
    Operation Capitol Response
    1-94th Cavalry Squadron

