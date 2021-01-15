Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers assigned to B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron line up at the ammunition supply point to collect their rounds before qualifying on their M9 pistols and the Camp Ripley weapons range on January 15, 2021. These cavalry scouts will serve in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration, where they will be assisting Washington D.C. law enforcement during the day’s events. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021
Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US