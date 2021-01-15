A range safety officer signals that his Soldier is ready to conduct the M9 pistol qualification course at Camp Ripley on January 15, 2021. The Soldiers from B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron are training in preparation for their mission to support local law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 18:54 Photo ID: 6484005 VIRIN: 210115-Z-KO357-622 Resolution: 6577x4385 Size: 8.58 MB Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.