KILKIS, Greece – Sergeant Mathew Cameron, radio operator maintainer, 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” communicates with U.S. and Greek aviation components to help maneuver aircraft in and out of landing zones during a joint training scenario here Jan. 15. Real-time, partnered scenarios improve NATO’s ability to conduct integrated multinational planning, enhance interoperability, and deter aggression in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 06:18
|Photo ID:
|6483706
|VIRIN:
|210115-A-RR275-769
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.28 MB
|Location:
|KILKIS, GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS
