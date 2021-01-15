Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 2 of 8]

    Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece

    KILKIS, GREECE

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    KILKIS, Greece – Pilots from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” depart for base camp after transporting Hellenic Armed Forces during a joint training scenario here Jan. 15. Real-time, partnered scenarios improve NATO’s ability to conduct integrated multinational planning, enhance interoperability, and deter aggression in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 06:18
    Photo ID: 6483705
    VIRIN: 210115-A-RR275-690
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.23 MB
    Location: KILKIS, GR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    greece
    EUCOM
    usarmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    101Aviation

