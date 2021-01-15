KILKIS, Greece – Pilots from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” depart for base camp after transporting Hellenic Armed Forces during a joint training scenario here Jan. 15. Real-time, partnered scenarios improve NATO’s ability to conduct integrated multinational planning, enhance interoperability, and deter aggression in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 06:18 Photo ID: 6483705 VIRIN: 210115-A-RR275-690 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.23 MB Location: KILKIS, GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.