    Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 4 of 8]

    Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece

    KILKIS, GREECE

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    KILKIS, Greece – Medevac crews from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” land to practice securing a Hellenic Armed Forces casualty during a joint training scenario here Jan 15. The Hellenic troops received instruction on U.S. Army medevac procedures, which improves NATO’s ability to conduct integrated multinational planning, enhance interoperability, and deter aggression in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 06:18
    Photo ID: 6483707
    VIRIN: 210115-A-RR275-828
    Resolution: 6720x4056
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: KILKIS, GR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    greece
    EUCOM
    usarmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    101Aviation

