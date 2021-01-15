Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece

KILKIS, Greece – Pilots from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” transport Hellenic Armed Forces during a joint training scenario here Jan. 15. Real-time, partnered scenarios improve NATO’s ability to conduct integrated multinational planning, enhance interoperability, and deter aggression in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)
