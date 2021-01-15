KILKIS, Greece – Medevac crews from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” arrive to practice securing a Hellenic Armed Forces casualty during a joint training scenario here Jan. 15. The Hellenic troops received instruction on U.S. Army medevac procedures, which improves NATO’s ability to conduct integrated multinational planning, enhance interoperability, and deter aggression in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 06:14 Photo ID: 6483709 VIRIN: 210115-A-RR275-929 Resolution: 6720x4144 Size: 8.32 MB Location: KILKIS, GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.