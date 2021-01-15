KILKIS, Greece – Lt. General Konstantinos Gounaris, Hellenic 1st Infantry Division Commander, watches as his troops complete a training scenario alongside U.S. , 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” Soldiers. Real-time, partnered scenarios improve NATO’s ability to conduct integrated multinational planning, enhance interoperability, and deter aggression in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 06:17
|Photo ID:
|6483704
|VIRIN:
|210115-A-RR275-312
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.38 MB
|Location:
|KILKIS, GR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT