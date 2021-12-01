8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos, with the 8th Special Operations Squadron, inspect a CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft before flight at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 12, 2021. This versatile, self-deployable aircraft offers increased speed and range over other rotary-wing aircraft, enabling Air Force Special Operations Command aircrews to execute long-range special operations missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

