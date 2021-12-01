Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight [Image 13 of 15]

    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Flower-Raschella 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos, with the 8th Special Operations Squadron, inspect a CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 12, 2021. The mission of the CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 16:32
    Photo ID: 6482049
    VIRIN: 210112-F-KO270-1351
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 31.22 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight
    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    8th SOS
    CV-22B Osprey aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT