A CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft prepares for take-off at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 12, 2021. The CV-22 is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 16:32
|Photo ID:
|6482050
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-KO270-1435
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.22 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
