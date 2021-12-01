U.S. Air Force Air Commandos, with the 8th Special Operations Squadron, inspect a CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 12, 2021. This versatile, self-deployable aircraft offers increased speed and range over other rotary-wing aircraft, enabling Air Force Special Operations Command aircrews to execute long-range special operations missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)
This work, 8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
