8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight

CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft taxi across the flightline at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 12, 2021. The CV-22 is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

