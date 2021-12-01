8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos, with the 8th Special Operations Squadron, prepare a CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft to fly at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 12, 2021. The primary mission of the 8th SOS is to provide rapid global response supporting long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of Special Operations Forces in hostile or denied territories, during day, night, and adverse weather, under one period of darkness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

