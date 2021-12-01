Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight [Image 9 of 15]

    8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Flower-Raschella 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos, with the 8th Special Operations Squadron, prepare a CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft to fly at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 12, 2021. The primary mission of the 8th SOS is to provide rapid global response supporting long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of Special Operations Forces in hostile or denied territories, during day, night, and adverse weather, under one period of darkness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 16:36
    Photo ID: 6482044
    VIRIN: 210112-F-KO270-1346
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.21 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th SOS Air Commandos prepare CV-22 for flight [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field
    8th SOS
    CV-22B Osprey aircraft

