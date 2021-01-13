Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 15, 2021. These Marines were selected from their platoons as the company honormen because they exemplified the characteristics of a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 20:18
|Photo ID:
|6480876
|VIRIN:
|210113-M-HZ103-1008
|Resolution:
|6148x4099
|Size:
|13.74 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
