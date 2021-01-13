Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fox Company Honormen [Image 4 of 7]

    Fox Company Honormen

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Pfc. Oketi Moliga, a 19-year-old of RS Los Angeles from Los Angeles, California, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 15, 2021. Oketi Molgia graduated from Carson High School and was recruited by Sgt. Jesse Mong to serve as a combat support Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:18
    Photo ID: 6480873
    VIRIN: 210113-M-HZ103-1004
    Resolution: 4057x6085
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT