Fox Company Honormen

Pfc. David M. Messano, an 20-year-old of RS Thousand Oaks from Vallejo, California, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 15, 2021. David M. Messano graduated from Shadow Ridge High School and was recruited to serve as a field radio operator Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US