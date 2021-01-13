Pvt. Casto Easton, an 19-year-old of RS Portland from Centralia, Washington, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 15, 2021. Casto Easton graduated from AG West Black Hills High School and was recruited by SSgt. Miranda Hernandez to serve as an Artillery Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:18 Photo ID: 6480874 VIRIN: 210113-M-HZ103-1005 Resolution: 4119x6178 Size: 8.46 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.