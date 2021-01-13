Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fox Company Honormen [Image 5 of 7]

    Fox Company Honormen

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Pvt. Casto Easton, an 19-year-old of RS Portland from Centralia, Washington, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 15, 2021. Casto Easton graduated from AG West Black Hills High School and was recruited by SSgt. Miranda Hernandez to serve as an Artillery Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:18
    Photo ID: 6480874
    VIRIN: 210113-M-HZ103-1005
    Resolution: 4119x6178
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen
    Fox Company Honormen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT