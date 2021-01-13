Fox Company Honormen

Pvt. Lopez Keir, an 18-year-old of RS Seattle from Bellevue, Washington, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 15, 2021. Lopez Keir graduated from Newport High School and was recruited by Sgt. Domingo Pascula to serve as a feild radio operator Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
